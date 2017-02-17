Girl Scout cookie booths to open soon

Master of her personal brand Julia Vieira Reis, 11 of Connecticut asked her mother for business cards for Christmas- but also relied on an online video to drive up digital sales Cookie lovers will be able to purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies as girls sell door-to-door and at cookie booths. The annual cookie program for Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys began on February 11 and runs through mid-March.

