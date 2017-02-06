First NHL game in Philadelphia set stage for Hutton's career
Carter Hutton was still taking college classes when he got to learn on the job what it was like to be an NHL goaltender. An undrafted 24-year-old at UMass-Lowell, Hutton could only practice with the American Hockey League 's Adirondack Phantoms on the weekends because of his studies.
