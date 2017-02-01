Committee advances bill to fund Scottrade Center upgrades
A bill to provide millions of dollars in city money for renovations to the arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues has passed an aldermanic committee after several tries. The Ways and Means Committee approved the bill Wednesday.
