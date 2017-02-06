Carl Hagelin diagnosed with concussion

Carl Hagelin diagnosed with concussion

Hagelin left in the first period of the Penguins' 4-1 win against St. Louis Sunday after taking a hit to the head from Blues center Alexander Steen. He did not return to the game.

Chicago, IL

