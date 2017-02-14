Carl Hagelin back on the ice, but no timetable for return to game action
Carl Hagelin's return to the ice for the Penguins' morning skate today was "a step forward in the right direction," according to coach Mike Sullivan, but it's unclear whether Hagelin is at all close to returning to game action. "Felt good out there and it's one of those things where there's no timetable," he said.
