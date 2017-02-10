Busy workload hasn't come without hitch for Leafs' goalie Andersen
The 27-year-old is on pace to face 2,173 shots in his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs in what would be the 15th highest total ever. Only 31 times in league history has a goaltender faced even 2,100 shots in a single season - Pekka Rinne and Cam Ward the last to do so five years ago.
