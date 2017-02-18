Buffalo Sabres win third straight and end St. Louis Blues' win streak at six
Buffalo Sabres win third straight and end St. Louis Blues' win streak at six In ending the Blues' winning streak, the Sabres matched a season-best victory run. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2luCHAQ Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly celebrates his goal with Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center.
