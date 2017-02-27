Blues trying to rope Rangers into a Kevin Shattenkirk bidding war
The Rangers remain in on the Kevin Shattenkirk sweepstakes but remain reluctant to meet the Blues' asking price for the pending free-agent defenseman, multiple sources have told The Post. One well-placed source reports that St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong is attempting to ratchet up a bidding war between the Blueshirts, Penguins and Caps for the right to rent the 28-year-old righty whose acquisition could tip the balance of power within the Metro Division.
