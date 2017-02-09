Blues Seek Consistency In Toronto
Coming off of back to back shutouts on the road, the St. Louis Blues know that they have to maintain an offensive game to match their defense. Forward Kenny Agostino, who has nine shots on goal in the two games since his recall from the Chicago Wolves, said he's been fortunate to be in positions where he could direct the puck toward the net.
