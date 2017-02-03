Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Robby Fabbri, right, looks to pass the puck as he is pressured by Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis. On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, the Blues announced Fabbri is out with an ACL injury for the rest of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC