Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee

In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Robby Fabbri, right, looks to pass the puck as he is pressured by Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis. On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, the Blues announced Fabbri is out with an ACL injury for the rest of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.