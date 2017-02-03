Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season ...

Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee

Yesterday

LOUIS - St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season because of left knee injury. The team announced Sunday that Fabbri is out with an ACL injury and will be back for 2017-18 training camp.

