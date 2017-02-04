Blues draw up physical game plan agai...

Blues draw up physical game plan against Penguins tonight

ST. LOUIS St. Louis didn't just get two points out of its 3-0 victory against the Penguins Jan. 24. The Blues hit the Penguins at every opportunity, routinely disrupted their attempts to get through the neutral zone and kept steady pressure on their defensemen. "We like what we did in that game," St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said after the Blues' game-day skate today.

