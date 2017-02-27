Blues 1 mins ago 5:09 p.m.Blues empty-net struggles continue against Chicago

Dainius Zubrus #9 of the San Jose Sharks scores an empty net goal during the third period against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even though the Blues gave up another empty-net goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-2 loss Sunday night, their 6-on-5 sequence actually looked like there was some merit to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.