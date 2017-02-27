Blackhawks vs. Blues final score 2017...

Blackhawks vs. Blues final score 2017: Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane lead 4-2 win

20 hrs ago

The Chicago Blackhawks earned a 4-2 victory Sunday night over their Central Division rivals, the St. Louis Blues , with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane headlining the show. Toews and Kane combined for four points in the victory, allowing Chicago to record their fourth straight win.

Chicago, IL

