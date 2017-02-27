Blackhawks vs. Blues final score 2017: Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane lead 4-2 win
The Chicago Blackhawks earned a 4-2 victory Sunday night over their Central Division rivals, the St. Louis Blues , with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane headlining the show. Toews and Kane combined for four points in the victory, allowing Chicago to record their fourth straight win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
