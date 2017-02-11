Berglund hat-trick lifts Blues to fou...

Berglund hat-trick lifts Blues to fourth straight win, 4-2 over Canadiens

Patrik Berglund scored three goals as the St. Louis Blues downed the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 to extend their winning run on the road to four games on Saturday night. David Perron also scored for the Blues , who end a stretch of five straight away games Wednesday in Detroit.

Chicago, IL

