Allen, St. Louis Blues blank Ottawa Senators 6-0
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev celebrates his goal with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk against the Ottawa Senators during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC