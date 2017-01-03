Why Chicago Blackhawks superstar Artemi Panarin switched agents

Chicago Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin, left, of Russia, skates with the puck as he is defended by St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Busch Stadium, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. From going out to eat to asking for directions, to banter in the locker room to communicating on the ice, it's a huge work in progress and the stress adds up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.