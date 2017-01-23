Trading Kevin Shattenkirk for Ben Bishop would be mind-boggling
The St. Louis Blues may be playing like horse manure, but that doesn't mean crazy town needs to set up shop in St. Louis just yet, so let's cancel the dumb ideas. The current one floating around reads like this: trading Kevin Shattenkirk for Ben Bishop.
