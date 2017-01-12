The Daily Chum: Carter Hutton joins list of great Sharks' nemeses

There's a lot to unpack from the Sharks' 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues, but one piece that doesn't take much extra context is Carter Hutton's status as a permanent nemesis of the Sharks. The former netminder, who never broke out of the San Jose farm system, shut out the Sharks for the second time in four tries and improved his career save percentage against Team Teal to .977.

