T.J. Oshiea s trip back to St. Louis is made sweeter by bringing his dad
Returning to Scottrade Center might always feel "a little awkward" for T.J. Oshie after he played the first seven seasons of his career here with the Blues. But when Oshie saw that the Capitals ' annual mentors' trip would include a game in St. Louis, he was overjoyed to be able to bring his father, Tim Oshie, or "Coach," back to the city they both grew to love.
Read more at The Washington Post.
