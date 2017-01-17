Surging Capitals cruise to 7-3 win ov...

Surging Capitals cruise to 7-3 win over Blues

Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Jay beagle, Brett Connolly, Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored, and Alex Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik each had two assists to help Washington earn at least a point in its 12th straight game for an NHL-best 66 points.

