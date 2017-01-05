Skinner, Ryan lift Hurricanes over Blues 4-2
Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Skinner, Ryan lift Hurricanes over Blues 4-2 Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ja1CFh Carolina Hurricanes' Victor Rask, top, of Sweden, checks St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in St. Louis. ST. LOUIS - Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
