Skinner, Ryan lift Hurricanes over Blues 4-2

20 hrs ago

ST. LOUIS - Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.

