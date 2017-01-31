Scheifele, Trouba score as Jets beat ...

Scheifele, Trouba score as Jets beat Blues 5-3

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba scored a key third-period goal, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night. Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler also scored for the Jets, who improved to 12-4-1 within the Central Division and 3-0 against the Blues.

Chicago, IL

