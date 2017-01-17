Predators claim Hunt, send Fiala to AHL, put Granberg on IR-Image1
Nashville Predators' Kevin Fiala, left, of Switzerland, and St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in St. Louis. The Nashville Predators have assigned forward Fiala to their American Hockey League affiliate in Milwaukee and have placed defenceman Petter Granberg on injured reserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC