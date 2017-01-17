Predators claim Hunt, send Fiala to AHL, put Granberg on IR-Image1

Nashville Predators' Kevin Fiala, left, of Switzerland, and St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in St. Louis. The Nashville Predators have assigned forward Fiala to their American Hockey League affiliate in Milwaukee and have placed defenceman Petter Granberg on injured reserve.

