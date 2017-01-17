Pavelec sets franchise record for sav...

Pavelec sets franchise record for saves in a period as Jets beat Blues 5-3

22 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Bryan Little scored twice on the power play and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second.

