Pavelec sets franchise record for saves in a period as Jets beat Blues 5-3

Bryan Little scored twice on the power play and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.