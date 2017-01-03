One Nation Classic Skills Competition Rosters Set
This Sunday, $10 to Blues for Kids will get you into Busch Stadium to watch the St. Louis Police Department take on the Fire Department in an outdoor game, Team Stillman vs. Team DeWitt, and a chance to see the Blues participate in a skills competition while wearing re-creations of the team's prototype jersey . The roster set-up for the skills competition has been released, and it sounds like a good time.
