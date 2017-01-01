NHL to update start time of Winter Classic on Monday morning
As of this moment the 2017 NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled to be played on Monday afternoon in St. Louis. The NHL announced on Sunday evening that it will offer an update on the start time of the game on 8 a.m. ET on Monday morning.
