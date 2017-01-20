NHL Fantasy Hot/Not: Players to watch heading into 2017 37 minutes ago | Steve Laidlaw
The Canucks win their fourth straight while Tarasenko leads the Blues to a big win outdoors and Cory Schneider shuts the door on the Bruins. Happy New Year, everyone! If you made any resolutions this year, make sure one of them is to kick butt in your fantasy hockey league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC