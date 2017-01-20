NHL Capsules

The Blues and Blackhawks took to the outdoors Monday, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring twice in the third period and Jake Allen stopping 22 shots to lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic.

