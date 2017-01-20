News 12 mins ago 9:55 p.m.Mayor, alde...

News 12 mins ago 9:55 p.m.Mayor, aldermanic president to speak on Scottrade Center renovation bill

OCTOBER 21: A general view of the exterior of Scottrade Center prior to the St. Louis Blues playing against the Carolina Hurricanes on October 21, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. ST. LOUIS - A day after one of the biggest hockey extravaganzas in the 50 year history of the Blues, Mayor Francis Slay and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed will talk about a bill to bring improvements to the Scottrade Center.

