Minnesota Wild: Dubnyk, Suter, Boudreau Named to All Star Team
At noon the NHL announced the final rosters and coaches for the All-Star Game in LA to be played on the 29th of January. The Minnesota Wild did well with selections of goaltender Devan Dubnyk, defenseman Ryan Suter, and Head Coach Bruce Boudreau all set to represent the Central Division.
