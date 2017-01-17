Marquette graduate Mitch Moss wins $6...

Marquette graduate Mitch Moss wins $67,000 prize at NHL'S Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS Alton native and Marquette Catholic graduate Mitch Mossman was one of 48,000-plus fans who turned out to Busch Stadium Jan. 2 for the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. Mossman had the winning numbers in the Blues' 50/50 drawing, which was spread out between the Winter Classic and the Winter Classic Alumni Game between former Blues and Blackhawk players that took place New Year's Eve.

Chicago, IL

