Marquette graduate Mitch Moss wins $67,000 prize at NHL'S Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS Alton native and Marquette Catholic graduate Mitch Mossman was one of 48,000-plus fans who turned out to Busch Stadium Jan. 2 for the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic game between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues. Mossman had the winning numbers in the Blues' 50/50 drawing, which was spread out between the Winter Classic and the Winter Classic Alumni Game between former Blues and Blackhawk players that took place New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.