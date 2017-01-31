Little comes back from injury to brin...

Little comes back from injury to bring scoring, leadership to Jets

Yesterday

Bryan Little wasn't sure how effective he was going to be after losing months to injury, but the veteran centre's scoring and leadership are going a long way for the Winnipeg Jets these days. Little has collected 26 points in 29 NHL games since missing 23 contests because of a knee injury he suffered in the team's season-opener.

Chicago, IL

