Kraft Hockeyville USA Returns for Its Third Year with Kraft Heinz,...

Kraft Hockeyville USA is officially back and nominations are open to find Americas most spirited and enthusiastic hockey communities. Towns across the U.S. can now contend for the coveted title of " Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017" and enter for a chance to host an NHL Pre-Season game televised live on NBCSN and $150,000 in arena upgrades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.