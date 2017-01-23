Kesler thriving in monster role; McDavid drawing penalties galore; Blues sunk by goaltending
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler controls the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes left wing Anthony Duclair, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Kesler has never played as much in an NHL career that began 16 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC