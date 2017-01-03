Hurricanes Claim Forward Ty Rattie Off Waivers, Place Eddie Lack on IR
The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed forward Ty Rattie on waivers from the St. Louis Blues , the team announced this afternoon. Rattie has competed in 30 career NHL games with the Blues, with four of those coming this season.
