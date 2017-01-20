How Much Of An Issue Was The Ice At The Winter Classic?
With the rain and mist all day potentially making the ice surface difficult to play on, one of the major concerns regarding the Winter Classic was if the weather was going to impact the quality of play. The game started a bit slowly, and the lone Blackhawks goal from Michal Kempny took a bounce off of the ice before it bounced off of Jake Allen's glove and into the net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Game Time.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC