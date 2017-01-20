How Much Of An Issue Was The Ice At The Winter Classic?

With the rain and mist all day potentially making the ice surface difficult to play on, one of the major concerns regarding the Winter Classic was if the weather was going to impact the quality of play. The game started a bit slowly, and the lone Blackhawks goal from Michal Kempny took a bounce off of the ice before it bounced off of Jake Allen's glove and into the net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Game Time.