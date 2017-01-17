Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 Hoffman, Stone score twice each; Senators beat Blues 6-4 Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k2Vzae Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon, right, keeps his eye on a deflected puck as Cody Ceci, left, and St. Louis Blues' David Perron look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. ST. LOUIS - Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.