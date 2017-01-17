Hoffman, Stone score twice each; Sena...

Hoffman, Stone score twice each; Senators beat Blues 6-4

20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

ST. LOUIS - Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night.

