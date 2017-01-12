Game Day Watch, 1/12: St. Louis Blues...

Game Day Watch, 1/12: St. Louis Blues @ Los Angeles Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West, Sportsnet Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: We politely asked the Kings not to give up the first goal, and to score some goals of their own, on Monday. After 35 minutes it was 2-0 Stars, and despite a furious rush of goals in the third, that two-goal deficit ended up costing LA.

