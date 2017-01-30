Chicago Wolves, AHL affiliate of stru...

Chicago Wolves, AHL affiliate of struggling Blues, sign veteran NHL d-man Wisniewski

James Wisniewski, a veteran of 552 NHL games, has signed a standard contract with the Chicago Wolves, the minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. Wisniewski had a PTO with the Tampa Bay Lightning but was released in October , before he signed in the KHL.

Chicago, IL

