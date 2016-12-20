Chicago Blackhawks have experience, b...

Chicago Blackhawks have experience, but poor record in outdoor games

20 hrs ago

No team has more experience dealing with all the odd quirks and -- as the Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk put it -- the "grand spectacle" that comes along with outdoor games than the Chicago Blackhawks. Four times coach Joel Quenneville's squad has played in all sorts of conditions -- from the crazy snow day at Soldier Field in 2014 to bone-chilling cold at Wrigley Field in 2009 to the perfect conditions in Minneapolis last year.

Chicago, IL

