Capitals vs. Blues Recap: Caps Keep Offense Clicking in 7 to 3 Win

Coming off the most exciting regular season game in recent memory the Capitals travelled to St. Louis to get back to their winning ways. Behind a 22 save performance by Braden Holtby and a second period offensive surge Washington bested the Blues 7 to 3. Plus: Andre Burakovsky has goals in three straight games and, after a slow start to his season, now has eight markers on the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.