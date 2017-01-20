Canes claim Rattie off waivers from Blues in series of moves
The Carolina Hurricanes have claimed winger Ty Rattie off waivers from the St. Louis Blues and placed backup goalie Eddie Lack on injured reserve. In a series of moves Wednesday, general manager Ron Francis also says the Hurricanes recalled goalie Michael Leighton from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte and sent goalie Daniel Altshuller back to the minors.
