Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of game after puck hit mask
Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask is being evaluated after taking a slap shot off his mask near his right jaw and neck Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask out of game after puck hit mask Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask is being evaluated after taking a slap shot off his mask near his right jaw and neck Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iqcdyl Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, of Finland, blocks a shot by St. Louis Blues' David Perron, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in St. Louis. NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC