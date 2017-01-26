Brodziak Injured, Barbashev Arrives: ...

Brodziak Injured, Barbashev Arrives: Blues Re-Shape Their Fourth Line

Blues fans have been awaiting the arrival of Ivan Barbashev since he was drafted 33rd overall in 2014, but for many, the circumstances may leave something to be desired. Barbashev was recalled this morning from the Chicago Wolves and will make his NHL debut this evening in Minnesota.

