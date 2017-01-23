Blues hit tipping point

Blues hit tipping point

The struggling St. Louis Blues left goaltender Jake Allen home when they played at Winnipeg on Saturday and gave minor leaguer Pheonix Copley his first NHL start. Copley wasn't bad but the Blues allowed the Jets to score three power-play goals in a 5-3 defeat.

