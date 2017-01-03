Blackhawks' Campbell admits he needs to play better
While nothing's official yet, Brian Campbell may be a healthy scratch for the second time in four games when the Blackhawks host the Sabres at the United Center Thursday. "I don't think I've played my best hockey the last little stretch," said Campbell, who had a 423-consecutive-game streak snapped on Dec. 29. "Thought I was pretty good in Carolina and then don't think I was great last game .
