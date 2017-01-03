After fattening up at home, Stars call on spotty Blues
About the Stars: If their New Year's resolution was to play better on the road, this will be their first chance in 2017 to prove themselves. Coming off a nice 5-2-2 roll that included eight games at home, Dallas goes on tour with shows in St. Louis, Los Angeles and Anaheim - all teams ahead of the Stars in the Western Conference standings, and with a combined 38-13-7 home record this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC