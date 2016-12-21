Your guide to the having fun downtown at the Winter Classic

The synthetic ice rink at Winterfest at the Arch in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, [email protected] Work continues on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, to get the hockey rink ready at Busch Stadium for the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.