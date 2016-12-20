Video: Preds' Arvidsson scores one of the prettiest goals of the season

It has been a disappointing season for the Nashville Predators to this point, but Viktor Arvidsson has done his part to be one of the bright spots on the team. He entered play on Friday against the St. Louis Blues as the team's second-leading scorer with 23 points in 35 games, and he was able add to that total in the second period when he scored his 10th goal of the season with an incredible individual effort that has to be one of the best in the league so far this season.

