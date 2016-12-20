Video: Preds' Arvidsson scores one of the prettiest goals of the season
It has been a disappointing season for the Nashville Predators to this point, but Viktor Arvidsson has done his part to be one of the bright spots on the team. He entered play on Friday against the St. Louis Blues as the team's second-leading scorer with 23 points in 35 games, and he was able add to that total in the second period when he scored his 10th goal of the season with an incredible individual effort that has to be one of the best in the league so far this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC